Boy hospitalized after falling off his bicycle while not wearing a helmet

Pictures courtesy of Saugerties Police Department

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after police say he fell off his bicycle, hit his head on the pavement, and became unconscious.

This happened Sunday afternoon on Oakledge Park Road in the Village of Saugerties.

Police say the boy was not wearing a helmet when he fell off the bike. He suffered both head and facial injuries.

The child was treated by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and transported to the “Cow Flop” field across from Cahill Elementary School where he was then airlifted to Albany Medical Medical Center.

