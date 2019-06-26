Boy, 6, hit by car in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A young boy was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Ashmore Avenue and Central Parkway. Police said the boy was riding his bicycle before being hit.

Six-year old in critical condition after getting hit by a car. Street blocked off at Central Parkway and Fehr. Schenectady Crime Scene Unit on scene now. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/NH1Q6dRMea — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) June 25, 2019

The boy was in critical condition at Ellis Hospital before being transferred to Albany Medical Center. He is now stabilized, according to police.

“We, obviously, we’re going to emphasize kids wearing proper safety equipment; that’s going to be the number one thing with us,” Schenectady Sgt. Nick Mannix said. “You know, if you’re riding a bike, you know, you want to have at, at the very least, a helmet on.”

Police are continuing the investigation. The driver is being cooperative.