WATCH: boxing 77-year-old seen fighting off ATM thief in video

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WALES, U.K. (NEWS10)- A 77-year-old, U.K. man fought off an apparent ATM robber carrying a knife on the morning of Feb. 5. in Cardiff, Wales, according to Fox News.

South Wales police said the man known as “Trevor” had taken money out of an ATM when he was accosted by an individual seen in a video wearing a black coat and hat.

“Trevor” was able to hold off the attacker who was unable to get away with any money. Police said “Trevor” was shook up but otherwise unharmed in the incident.

