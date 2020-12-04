Box truck accident on Route 7, one person sent to Albany Med

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a confirmed box truck accident on Hoosick Road/Route 7 in Brunswick. The road is closed from Route 278 to John Snyder Road in both directions.
Police reported one person was sent to Albany Medical Center and property may have been damaged in the accident.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m.
As more information is confirmed this story will be updated.
