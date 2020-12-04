Box truck accident on Route 7, one person sent to Albany Med

News
Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a confirmed box truck accident on Hoosick Road/Route 7 in Brunswick. The road is closed from Route 278 to John Snyder Road in both directions.

Police reported one person was sent to Albany Medical Center and property may have been damaged in the accident.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m.

As more information is confirmed this story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report