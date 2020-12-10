Bowtie cinemas reopening two locations in December

Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Monday, July 20, 2020. China is going back to the movies. Following months of closure, limited numbers of movie goers were allowed back Monday in cities where the risk of virus infection is considered low. (Chinatopix via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bowtie Cinemas has announced it will be reopening two of its multiplexes on December 18. Criterion Cinemas 11 & BTX in downtown Saratoga Springs and Movieland 6 on Schenectady’s State Street are opening their doors in time for the holiday season.

The theater will play brand new Hollywood releases like Wonder Woman 1984, Tom Hanks’ News of the World and more. Tickets for Wonder Woman 1984 and other holiday releases will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Seats must be reserved prior to the showing and the cinema will be operating at 25% capacity.

Customers also have the option of booking an entire auditorium for a private showing. Up to 20 people can attend and prices start at $99.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and employees during this challenging time is our top priority as we re-open. Our teams will strive every day to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment for our valued guests to enjoy the first class entertainment experience they’ve come to expect at Bow Tie Cinemas and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the movies.” Ben Moss, CEO of Bow Tie Cinemas.

The chain has safely re-opened select theaters in Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Virginia over the past few months and no coronavirus cases have been linked with a U.S. movie theater so far.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of policies have been put in place to help keep staff and customers safe, including:

100 percent reserved seating in all auditoriums

Auditorium capacity limitations of 25 percent of available seating

A temporary waiver of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app

Selling seats in an alternating pattern so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side

Upgrades to its mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items

Mandatory wearing of facemask for staff and customers in all parts of the theater unless consuming food and beverages in their seat

Installation of plexiglass barriers at box office and concession

Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day

Enhancements to overnight professional cleaning

Added social distancing markers and directional signage

Limitations on restroom and lobby capacities

Bowtie’s full safety policy can be viewed on their website.