ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Albany County Legislature will discuss Local Law E Tuesday night, which, if passed, would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Albany County.

When asked about his stance on the issue, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said he did not want to get out in front of anything until the Legislature goes through their process. However, he does give credit to Governor Andrew Cuomo for taking action after flavored vaping products were linked to deaths here in the United States, recently.