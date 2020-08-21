HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A World War II veteran, grandfather, and holder of 28 patents, Joseph Gentiluomo, rolled out one of his patented balls at Spare Time Bowling in Halfmoon Friday to celebrate the return of the bowling alley.

Gentiluomo patented the modern bowling ball with its heavenly inner core in 1980. It took 14 years and a lot of wrangling with the patent office before his invention was recognized.

Spare Time celebrated its opening after five months with the man who invented the modern ball.

The idea for that heavy inner core came from the work Gentiluomo did when he made a golf ball that hooked and sliced less.

Joseph Gentiluomo was recognized Friday by state senators Tedisco and Jordan.

Other inventions include a mechanical hand that mimics the motions of a real hand. He designed this for NASA to use handling radioactive materials for nuclear rockets.

Bowler Lance Simmons was happy to be back doing what he loves most Friday.

Gentiluomo spends his retirement learning, believing that an active mind is what keeps a person sharp. His latest project? He designed and helped build a new kitchen for his daughter.

