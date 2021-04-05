Some statewide COVID business curfews ending Monday

“We lost a lot of leagues because of COVID because people didn’t want to come with all the restrictions and having a mask,” said VanDreason. “Normally, people bring their own food and drink, we have a concession stand and that wasn’t open. So, that really hurt our bowling alley.”

Throughout the pandemic, night bowling hasn’t been able to happen because of the curfew. But now that it’s being lifted, more families who aren’t in the leagues can come out and enjoy some fun.

“We lost a lot,” he said. “The public not knowing that we’re open. As much as you could post it out there, you know, trying to get people to coming back. Not having leagues, hurt us because those are returning customers.”

But with restrictions loosening up, VanDreason hopes the center can serve its purpose.