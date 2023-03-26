SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks serves Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties. Right now, there are 182 kids who are waiting for a mentor.

“So, we’re hoping to get some awareness out there and find some people who are looking to give back some of their time and to make a difference in a young person’s life,” Bill Moon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Adirondacks, said.

The goal of the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser is to help spread awareness about the importance of mentoring kids.

Marie Busse has been working for the last five years for the organization as the Development Coordinator, but she also volunteers as a big sister.

“Signing up, you think you’re going to help this little, but in reality, they also help you and give back to you more than what I was expecting,” Busse said.

Being a Big Sister is just a one-year commitment, but busse and her little have been hanging out for almost three years.

“We say it’s a one-year commitment, but in actuality, they kind of just become a part of your family,” she said. “And we have littles that have matched to our program that have been together for 30 years now.”

So far, the organization has served 392 children with its Big in Blue program, which focuses on building relationships between law enforcement and communities. But Bill Moon says there were many community members involved with the event and beyond.

“They have been wonderful to our kids,” he said. “We just have so many outstanding relationships. This community has been very kind to our kids.”

So far, the event has raised over $60,000, and they are hoping to inspire more people to get involved to help a child. Folks can find more information on becoming a big brother or big sister on their website.