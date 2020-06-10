Bousquet Mt. opening under new owners this winter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—Tim Burke, CEO of Mill Town Capital says their goals are to invest in projects and entrepreneurs to make the Berkshire’s a better place to live, work, and play.

One project that’s ready to go is replacing this old lift with a new triple chair.

Mill Town is now the owner of Bousquet Mt. Ski Resort. The oldest existing in the Berkshires, Bousquet Ski Area first began operations in 1932.

Another improvement is new plumbing for snow making equipment.

Burke, says they are going to concentrate on improvements to enhance visitors’ skiing and riding experience. This summer they will be adding a new triple chair lift in place of an old double chair lift. Other updates include new snowmaking equipment, the removal of the old waterslides, and the renovation of the ski lodge.

The waterslides are outdated and will be removed at Bousquet Mt. to be replaced with more skiing area.

Burke, says they really want to focus on the skiing/riding and invest in the infrastructure, in the lodge, and the amenities. He wants to make it a great fun place for people to come back to this winter. Burke also says they want to reach out to the local community which in the past has embraced the resort.

Season tickets are already for sale on the website.

LATEST STORIES