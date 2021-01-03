Bountiful Bread offers healthy eating for the new year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bakery is looking to help people achieve their healthy eating goals this new year. Albany’s Bountiful Bread is offering salads, grain bowls, and lettuce wraps alongside a number of other home made options.

For those trying to eliminate gluten from their diet, the bakery also has gluten-free options on the menu.

“Well I think the big is the choices that we make, so it’s nice to have healthy options and of course make sure that we are exercising and staying healthy. Donald Stone, General Manager

Bountiful Bread has pick up, dine in and delivery options.