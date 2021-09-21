Bound and gagged body found under Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police said a bound and gagged, decomposed body was found under the boardwalk at Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach late Monday night.
Officers responding to a 911 call found the body under the boardwalk at Surf Avenue and West Fifth Street just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.
Police said homeless people in the area first discovered the body.
According to the NYPD, the mouth had been duct-taped and the hands were tied with rope.
The corpse was wearing boxer shorts and a tank top, according to authorities.
The body was too decomposed to immediately determine the person’s sex or approximate age.
The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
