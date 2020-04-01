Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 12:15 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Bottoms up! Booze buying surges during COVID crisis

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus.

Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nielsen, sales of booze jumped 55 percent in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.

That was the week several states issued shelter in place orders. Millions of Americans began staying home.

Bars and restaurants shut down, and drinkers stocked up on alcohol because lots of liquor and grocery stores stayed open.

According to Nielsen, ready-to-drink cocktails like spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics grew the most, seeing a 106 percent jump in sales.

However, alcohol sales could drop this month if there is a deeper recession.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak