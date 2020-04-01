Bottoms up! Booze buying surges during COVID crisis

(CNN) — Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus.

Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nielsen, sales of booze jumped 55 percent in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.

That was the week several states issued shelter in place orders. Millions of Americans began staying home.

Bars and restaurants shut down, and drinkers stocked up on alcohol because lots of liquor and grocery stores stayed open.

According to Nielsen, ready-to-drink cocktails like spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics grew the most, seeing a 106 percent jump in sales.

However, alcohol sales could drop this month if there is a deeper recession.

LATEST STORIES: