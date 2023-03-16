ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Senate and Assembly one house resolutions passed on Thursday. They are billions of dollars more than Governor Hochul’s $227 billion budget proposal.

The Assembly ideally would like to see an increase of over $5 billion and the Senate $9 billion. Senate Republicans have an issue with proposed spending.

“This is unsustainable. It’s reckless. It’s irresponsible,” said Senator Bill Weber.

Both houses rejected a SUNY tuition increase, something the governor put forth.

“The governor has proposed tuition increases across the board then particularly increases for our four universities centers which are in SUNY Albany, Buffalo, Binghamton and Stony Brook,” explained Assemblymember Pat Fahy. “Those are our research institutions and they have really been trying to stay competitive. Grateful to the speaker, as well as to the Senate, because instead of raising tuition, he has put the money in that we would have gotten through tuition.”

The Senate and Assembly also rejected the governor’s proposal to make changes to bail reform that would give more discretion to judges, a controversial issue between Democrats and Republicans.

“This budget makes us less safe,” said Senator Steven Rhoades. “With clean slate. With removing reasonable reforms to bail reform. Restoring judicial discretion— The people who are elected the ability to make decisions as to whether someone is a risk and needs to be kept in jail.”

Senator Jamaal Bailey said there are many things in the budget to help achieve the goal of public safety.

“Increasing funding for discovery, increasing anti-gun violence initiatives, increasing funding for 18B attorneys who represent individuals. We have to look at life as a continuum,” said Bailey.

Negotiations will be taking place over the next couple weeks. The state Budget Deadline is April 1.