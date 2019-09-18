Botfly found in eye of NEWS10 ABC reporter’s dog

EAST GREENBUSH (NEWS10) – Ticks are not the only critters we have to worry about crawling around on our animals, botflies are not good either!

For the last two weeks, Fiona, Sam DiMascio’s seven-pound Teacup Yorkshire Terrier, developed an abscess/cyst type thing under her eye .

Initially, the vet thought it was an infection and put her on antibiotics and gave us some “goopy” stuff for her eye.

After a week went by there was no signs of improvement. In fact, it started getting worse. A small hole developed in the abscess. She could barely open her little eye.

The staff at East Greenbush Animal Hospital, scooped her up and brought her into the back. One of the techs said as soon as she saw the little hole and knew exactly what was going on, fly larvae.

After going in to pick up Fiona, the doctor shows me a picture and a video of the procedure.

We don’t live in the woods, we have a fenced in the backyard and she gets groomed frequently.

According to researchers with the University of New Hampshire, the first week of September is the time when infestation of dogs or other pets are discovered.

The doctor said this was just probably from her sniffing around in the grass. A bot fly got into then laid eggs!

Keep an eye on your pets!