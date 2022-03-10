ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local mom hopes to help others find their strength through a new book. Her son was diagnosed with congenital glioblastoma—a rare cancerous brain tumor—at only three months old. After years of chemo and numerous surgeries, he beat an unbeatable cancer.

The doctors told Jennifer Hendricks-Fogg that her son Logan would never walk or talk but against all odds, Logan has done it all.

“I waited until I was 40 to have my first child, my only child, and I said there is no way God gave me this child to just take him away, so we fought,” Hendricks-Fogg said.

The book is titled “Tiny Miracles” after her son Logan and her faith journey she’s been on since his diagnosis. Jennifer said they still have a long way to go with Logan’s development but writing this book has helped her along the way.

Jennifer said she wants to remind moms that you have to take care of yourself first to take care of others.

“I wanted people to know that it’s not just about childhood Cancer, but it’s about resiliency. And so matter what life throws at you, you have the power to overcome it,” Hendricks-Fogg said.

“Tiny Miracles” went on sale Tuesday, March 8 and is available on Amazon and at the Life Made Simple boutique in Burnt Hills.