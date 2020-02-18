Bond between puppy that can’t walk, pigeon that can’t fly at Rochester shelter captures hearts around the world

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pictures and videos of a pigeon that can’t fly and a puppy that can’t walk, cuddling like best friends, are going viral internationally, and they are being cared for right here in Rochester.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization based in Rochester that rehabilitates animals, has been posting pictures and videos of Herman and Lundy the past few days, and the super sweet shots are getting acclaim from all around the world.

When Lundy arrived at the Mia Foundation on January 16, he weighed just six ounces at four weeks old. The chihuahua puppy can’t use his back legs.

Herman, a pigeon who suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, can’t fly.

An unlikely pair, with an uncommon bond, getting attention from all corners of the globe.

