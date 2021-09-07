Boil water order in Rensselaer, Troy, East Greenbush, Menands

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 7, at around 9 a.m., The Rensselaer County Health Department has issued a boil water order for residents in the Town of East Greenbush, City of Rensselaer, and Village of Menands on the public water system, following a break in a city water line in the City of Troy.

Troy has issued a boil water advisory for any customers that may have seen water pressure drop following the water line break.

This order is due to the water main break that occurred on First Street in Troy. The repairs for that water main break have been completed early this morning on Tuesday, September 7.