RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The boil water advisory has been lifted in Ravena. The advisory first started on Tuesday, December 14 lasting three days.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, December 17, Ravena crews were searching for and attempting to fix a water main break that was affecting most of the Village. The water main break then led to a boil water advisory that same afternoon.

The Ravena mayor, Bill Misuraca, announced that the advisory is has been lifted.