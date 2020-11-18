Boil water advisory issued for Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hudson Falls has issued a boil water advisory after a reported water system malfunction at the main Hudson Falls Water Plant.

The Village says the system malfunction caused instances of no water and/or low water pressure to areas of the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward Water District #1 systems. The problem has reportedly since been fixed and pressure is being restored to all areas of the system at this time.

A boil water order has been issued as a result and will remain in effect for all system users until further notice.

When a boil water advisory is in effect bottled water should be used for drinking or cooking and tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes then allowed to cool before use.

The Village of Hudson Falls Water Department thanks residents for their patience and understanding.