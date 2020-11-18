Boil water advisory issued for Hudson Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hudson Falls has issued a boil water advisory after a reported water system malfunction at the main Hudson Falls Water Plant.

The Village says the system malfunction caused instances of no water and/or low water pressure to areas of the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward Water District #1 systems. The problem has reportedly since been fixed and pressure is being restored to all areas of the system at this time.

A boil water order has been issued as a result and will remain in effect for all system users until further notice.

When a boil water advisory is in effect bottled water should be used for drinking or cooking and tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes then allowed to cool before use.

The Village of Hudson Falls Water Department thanks residents for their patience and understanding.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report