FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fultonville announced that there is a water main break near the area of Route 30 and Riverside Drive. The Department of Public Water (DPW) said the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m.

Residents may experience lower water pressure or no water until repairs are complete. Officials said residents must boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. The DPW said crews have responded and the broken water main is currently undergoing repair. Residents can contact DPW at (518) 853-3815.