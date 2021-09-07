Boil water advisory in Troy due to water main break

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Utilities has announced that a boil water advisory for any customers in Troy who experienced loss of water pressure resulting from Monday, September 7, water main break.

What you need to know:

  • Customers affected by the break and boil water advisory are primarily located in South Troy.
  • If you did not lose water pressure, then you are not affected by the boil water advisory.
  • Crews remain on site and repair work is expected to continue overnight.
  • Affected customers may experience fluctuations in water pressure, discolored water, or temporary loss of water service while repairs are underway.
  • 1st Street between Van Buren Street and Tyler Street remains closed to vehicle traffic.
  • New York State has provided a water tanker to provide drinking water to Troy residents affected by the break. The tanker is parked near School 12, located at 475 First Street. Customers will need to provide their own bottles or containers.

For additional info or questions, please contact the DPU 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.

