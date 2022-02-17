GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has announced a boil water advisory in the Town of Glenville. Schenectady says all Glendale Road residents must boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. The broken water main is currently undergoing repair.

Residents will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and you no longer need to boil your water. It is expected that the problem will be resolved within a few days.

For more information, contact the Town of Glenville Water Department at (518) 688-1217 or Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.