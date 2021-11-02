Boil water advisory in effect in village of Fort Ann

News
Posted: / Updated:
Boil Water_1529356115794.jpg.jpg

Boil Water Advisory

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water advisory was posted on Tuesday afternoon for residents of the village of Fort Ann. The information was put out on Facebook by the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

The department identified an equipment issue within the Fort Ann village water system as the reason. Village residents are advised to boil all drinking water until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until all homes connected to the water system are cleared by the New York State Department of Health.

The Center for Disease Control recommends bringing water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, and letting it cool before use.

Those who wish to can receive alerts regarding issues such as boil water advisories by signing up for NY-Alert. Those interested can sign up at alert.ny.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19