Boil water advisory in effect in village of Fort Ann

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water advisory was posted on Tuesday afternoon for residents of the village of Fort Ann. The information was put out on Facebook by the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

The department identified an equipment issue within the Fort Ann village water system as the reason. Village residents are advised to boil all drinking water until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until all homes connected to the water system are cleared by the New York State Department of Health.

The Center for Disease Control recommends bringing water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, and letting it cool before use.

Those who wish to can receive alerts regarding issues such as boil water advisories by signing up for NY-Alert. Those interested can sign up at alert.ny.gov.