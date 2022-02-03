Boil water advisory in effect for Fultonville

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, February 3, the Village of Fultonville has issued a boil water advisory to customers until further notice. All addresses of Riverside Drive served by the village water supply are impacted. Officials say crews are currently working on a water main break.

Residents should boil their water before drinking or using it for culinary purposes. Do not drink the water before boiling it first. Affected customers can contact the village of water & sewage at (518) 853-3815, for further information.

