Boil water advisory in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the City of Amsterdam Department of Public Works, all streets west of Market Street will experience little to no water for drinking and cooking. If residents lose all water, they will need to boil.
This advisory is in response to a water valve repair on Market Street. It is unknown when the advisory will end.
