AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in the town of Amsterdam issued a boil water advisory on Wednesdy morning. They cited “a positive bacteriological sample,” saying that the advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The advisory covers the entire Harrower Water District, including Midline Road from the city/town line up to Wallins Corners Road:

Amsterdam Printing

Wallins Corners Apartments

Miami Avenue

Hollywood Road

Saratoga Avenue

Harrower Lane

Pioneer Street

Wallins Corners Road, including the Cedar Crest Apartments and Wallins Corners Condominiums

Businesses or residences in those areas that receive municipal water should bring their water to a full rolling boil for to minutes and let it cool before consuming it. That includes filtered water.

Town officials said that hydrant flushing throughout the week may discolor the water, but that will dissipate after running. Contact the town with questions at (518) 842-7961.