NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water advisory in Niskayuna. The following addresses are affected by the advisory:

2375 Troy Schenectady Rd

2391 Troy Schenectady Rd

2392 Troy Schenectady Rd

2400 Troy Schenectady Rd

2408 Troy Schenectady Rd

2416 Troy Schenectady Rd

2420 Troy Schenectady Rd

2421 Troy Schenectady Rd

978 Avon Crest Blvd

982 Avon Crest Blvd

986 Avon Crest Blvd

2401 Loudon Pl

If your address is listed above, then you must boil all water for drinking and cooking. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

The broken water main is currently undergoing repair. Niskayuna will inform you when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and you no longer need to boil your water.

Niskayuna expects the problem will be resolved within a few days. For more information, please contact the Town of Niskayuna Water Department at 518-377-8411 ext 1 or the Schenectady County Public Health Services at 518-386-2818.