Boght Hills Elementary School expects students to return April 12

On April 1, crews were called to Boght Hills Elementary for a fire. The superintendent expects students to return to in-person learning April 12. (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Boght Hills Elementary School plans to begin K-3 in-person learning on April 12, according to Superintendent D. Joseph Corr. The school closed after a fire damaged the building on April 1.

Superintendent Corr said that the team working on restoration was quick to get everything moving so children could return to the building. Approximately 70 people have been working to repair the school, showing up at 10 a.m. on the day of the fire to begin work.

This week was Spring Break for the Elementary School, allowing for work to be done quickly with minimal impact on student’s schedules.

Corr also thanked the quick response of the multiple Colonie Fire Departments where firefighters were able to contain the damage to the cafetorium. While smoke did permeate through the building, the learning spaces were not affected by the fire.