Body of missing swimmer recovered near Fort Edward

Crews called off the search for a missing swimmer in the Hudson River in Fort Edward on Friday, August 14, 2020. (NEWS10)

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (WTEN) – The body of a 36-year-old swimmer was pulled from the Hudson River on Saturday night after an extensive search.

Queens resident Andrew Somwaru went missing while swimming with family and friends near Fort Edward on August 14.

Multiple agencies including: Fort Edward Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, South Glens Falls Fire Department, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation took part in the search.

Members of the New York State Police Aviation unit located Somwaru at approximately 8:08 pm on August 15. His body was then recovered by members of the Fort Edward Fire Department.

Washington County Coroner, Wes Perry, pronounced Somwaru deceased on scene. An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days.

