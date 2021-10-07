Body of man found after house explosion identified in WNY

ALMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police said the body was found inside the County Route 18 home. It was later identified as that of 71-year-old Dan Michael Church, who lived there.

Courtesy: New York State Police

Courtesy: New York State Police

Police said they were dispatched to the scene on County Route 18 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The home is completely “demolished/engulfed,” according to authorities.

The explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the home’s crawl space, police say. They also said no cause of death is available yet.