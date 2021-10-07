Body of man found after house explosion identified in WNY

ALMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma Saturday afternoon.
New York State Police said the body was found inside the County Route 18 home. It was later identified as that of 71-year-old Dan Michael Church, who lived there.
Police said they were dispatched to the scene on County Route 18 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The home is completely “demolished/engulfed,” according to authorities.
The explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the home’s crawl space, police say. They also said no cause of death is available yet.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
Follow us on social media