Body of man found after house explosion identified in WNY

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police said the body was found inside the County Route 18 home. It was later identified as that of 71-year-old Dan Michael Church, who lived there.

  • Courtesy: New York State Police
  • Courtesy: New York State Police

Police said they were dispatched to the scene on County Route 18 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The home is completely “demolished/engulfed,” according to authorities.

The explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the home’s crawl space, police say. They also said no cause of death is available yet.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19