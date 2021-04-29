Body of local paratrooper killed during training returns to Capital Region

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The body of Army Spc. Abigail Jenks, 20, of Gansevoort, landed at Albany International Airport Thursday afternoon. Her body was returned after she died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg.

Jenks was serving as a forward observer in Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd BCT.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks was conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury.

Her mother remembered her daughter as “Happy Abby.” Her mother said the young paratrooper was also an artist.

“I always knew she was going to succeed in whatever she did because whatever she did she was good at automatically,” Mary Jenks said about her daughter.

Jenks was a three-time volunteer who enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 2018. She was assigned to Fort Bragg as a paratrooper in June 2019.

