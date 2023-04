NISKAYUNA, N.Y(NEWS10)- An unidentified male has been recovered near Lions Park in Niskayuna on Saturday afternoon. New York State Police confirm that at approximately 4:05 p.m., they assisted Niskayuna Police and Niskayuna Fire in responding to a report of a body in the water.

It appears that the body has been in the water for an extended period of time. Information is limited.

