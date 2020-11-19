Body found in pond in Town of Claverack

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in a pond. The investigation is in the preliminary stages with the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team,
investigators, and deputies on the scene.

The call was dispatched by Columbia 911 at 12:46 p.m. on November 19.

More information will be released as it is made available.

