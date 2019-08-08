Body found in Burbank Park in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man whose body was found near Onota Lake in Burbank Park Tuesday night.

Dennis Yusko, a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, says, “There are no signs of foul play and no risk to public safety.”

The area of the park where the body was found is commonly used for fishing. The man was found around 7:30 p.m.

Yusko says they can’t release the identity of the victim until the next of kin has been contacted.