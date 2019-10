TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police responded to the call of a man’s body that was found at the Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch in Troy.

Deputy Chief Dan DeWolf said officers responded to the call around 9:30 a.m Saturday morning.

Deputy DeWolf said at this time there does not appear to be any signs of foul play that would have contributed to the man’s death.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

News10 will update this story as additional details become available.