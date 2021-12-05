Body found at Pittsfield State Forest has been identified by DA’s office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man found deceased at the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday, is the victim of a homicide. Officials say 32-year-old Raymond Delacruz-Batista, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police hunters found Delacruz-Batista’s body in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday, at about 5:10 a.m. Pittsfield Fire and Action Ambulance responded, and paramedics pronounced Delacruz-Batista deceased on scene.

“I send my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Delacruz-Batista, who was a beloved father of

three young children. Law enforcement is diligently working to identify the person or persons

responsible for this murder,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide. Investigators have requested that residents in the area with home surveillance cameras, please provide copies of recordings from Friday night into Saturday morning to detectives.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the

Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.