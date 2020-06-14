BOCES to take graduation on the road

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With graduation ceremonies restricted because of the coronavirus outbreak, the BOCES has decided to take their ceremonies on the road.

On Monday, June 15, 33 teachers social workers, counselors and administrators will travel a total of 280 miles to deliver diplomas, caps and gowns to 12 students in their “Exceptional Learners Division.”

The 24-vehicle caravan will set off from the F. Donald Myers Education Center in Saratoga Springs at 8 a.m. and stop in the Saratoga Springs, Stillwater, Cambridge, Salem, Greenwich, Schuylerville, Argyle, Glens Falls, Granville, and Indian Lake school districts.

The Special Program Principal, Shawn Hunziker, said: “we wanted to make this graduation a truly memorable experience for each of our students. It’s also about recognizing the parents who have supported their children and the teachers who have guided them over the years.”

Social distancing protocols will be observed during the event.

