BOCES holds create events to help with employment hurdles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new employment hurdles, now Capital Region BOCES is finding creative ways to recruit new teacher assistants.

On Wednesday, Capital Region BOCES held their second “Walk-In Wednesday” employment event. For those thinking about a career inside the classroom, this event allows “on-the-spot” interviews and potential educators to learn more about being a teacher assistant. There are several teachers assistants’ positions at BOCES educational team and other area districts.

“It’s no secret that recruiting is a difficulty right now, so we figure we would break down the barriers, open up our organization so people can just walk in without that apprehensive of am I going to get a phone call or interview or am I not? This way they can just come in and we can see what they’re all about and they can see what we’re all about,” said Debi Colwell, Recruitment and Retention Specialist at Capital Region BOCES.

For a Teaching Assistant position, BOCES is offering:

A 10-month schedule, based on the school calendar with optional summer work available

A starting hourly rate of $17.31/hour

A co-pay based health insurance plan

Membership in the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System

Certified New York State teaching assistants, as well as those willing to apply for and obtain their state teaching assistant certificate within 90 days of hire, are encouraged to attend the events.

Click here to create a job application.