BOCES students spread cheer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Capital Region BOCES spread some good will and cheer while schools remain closed.

The students sent homemade cards to residents of Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and created “Thank You” cards, along with a video for healthcare providers and first responders.

The cards feature frogs, rainbows and other scenes and have messages like “Thinking of you today” and “Have a good day.”

In the video the kids held posters with messages like “Thank you” and “Be Safe.”

