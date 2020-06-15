BOCES special education students get diplomas from caravan of educators

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students from WSWHE BOCES’ Exceptional Learners Division knew they would be getting their diplomas today in individual visits from the region’s principal. What they didn’t know was that a caravan of over 30 BOCES educators would be making the trip too.
Teachers, counselors and other staff traveled from the F. Donald Meyers Education Center in Saratoga Springs, and was set to end in Indian Lake.
