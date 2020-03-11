BOCES Day canceled because of COVID-19 worries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) is canceling the state’s annual BOCES Day that was scheduled at the Legislative Office Building in Albany Wednesday, March 18. The event will not be rescheduled.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot continue with the plans for BOCES Day this year, the larger priority for us is the safety and well-being of the students and staff that were expected to travel for this event,” said Jeffrey Matteson, chair of the BOCES Educational Consortium and district superintendent of the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES. “BOCES across the state are supporting individual school districts’ evolving needs surrounding coronavirus and it is important that we continue to prioritize our efforts.”

For more information about the BOCES program visit their website.