Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Update on coronavirus in New York State

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

BOCES Day canceled because of COVID-19 worries

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
cap reg boces_1548970859229.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) is canceling the state’s annual BOCES Day that was scheduled at the Legislative Office Building in Albany Wednesday, March 18. The event will not be rescheduled.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot continue with the plans for BOCES Day this year, the larger priority for us is the safety and well-being of the students and staff that were expected to travel for this event,” said Jeffrey Matteson, chair of the BOCES Educational Consortium and district superintendent of the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES. “BOCES across the state are supporting individual school districts’ evolving needs surrounding coronavirus and it is important that we continue to prioritize our efforts.”

For more information about the BOCES program visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play