Bobcat Burglar: Police search for stumbling thief

COLUMBUS, OHIO (NEWS10) – Police in Columbus, Ohio are searching for a man they identify as the “Bobcat Burglar.”

Not because he stole a bobcat, but because the Ohio State University hoodie he was wearing at the time of the alleged burglary says “BOBCATS.”

BOBCAT BURGLAR BLOOPERS: This burglar not only had a hard time breaking into this Dollar General but he could barely stand on his feet once inside. We're on the prowl to id the Bobcat Burglar. Help catch him. CPD: 614-645-2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.orghttps://t.co/GGWKn72h9F pic.twitter.com/NOOsleg8Pu — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 14, 2019

Columbus Ohio Police released the surveillance video on their twitter page saying, “BOBCAT BURGLAR BLOOPERS: This burglar not only had a hard time breaking into this Dollar General but he could barely stand on his feet once inside. We’re on the prowl to id the Bobcat Burglar. Help catch him.”

In the surveillance video, the “Bobcat Burglar” is scene falling multiple times inside and outside of the Dollar General store where he allegedly broke-in on July 31, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

The police department took the liberty of adding their own twist to the surveillance video by adding sound effects.