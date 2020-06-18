Bob and Jean’s Car Hop drops fine dining for pandemic-friendly eating

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was The Village Blacksmith, a higher-end restaurant owned and operated by Fort William Henry. In the face of COVID-19, its staff had an idea that went past simply adapting to takeout-only. Instead, they pulled their eatery 70 years back in time.

Now, Bob and Jean’s Car Hop serves burgers, fries and hot dogs, all delivered right to the carside. The titular Bob and Jean are Bob and Jean Flacke, whose careers were influential to both Fort William Henry and the village of Lake George as a whole.

