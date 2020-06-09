Boat washing demonstration for Invasive Species Awareness Week set for Wednesday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York DEC is holding a boat washing demonstration at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adirondack Welcome Center in Queensbury.
“New Yorkers are encouraged to participate in Invasive Species Awareness Week and work to
protect our lands and waters from invasive pests while following social distancing guidelines
during the State’s response to COVID-19,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Our
partners are providing new, virtual opportunities to educate the public about how to identify and
map invasive species that New Yorkers can put to immediate use while spending time outdoors
during these unprecedented times.”
The demonstration is part of Invasive Species Awareness Week, which runs until June 13. Many waterborne invasive plants travel by boat, meaning that boat washing is an important part of the battle.
The state Department of Transportation opened a boat washing station at the Adirondack Welcome Center in 2018.
