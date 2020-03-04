BMW unveils concept for new electric luxury sedan

File—Picture taken on March 20, 2019 shows the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW car prior to the earnings press conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(CNN) — BMW has unveiled the concept for its new electric sedan, the i4.

The car is expected to start production in 2021.

The four-door vehicle can go from 0-60 in four seconds, and tops out at 124 mph.

The i4 also showcases BMW’s new logo, a two-dimensional and transparent design.

On the inside, there is a large dashboard unit, that merged the information display and the control display.

BMW says it is investing more than $223 million in its Munich plant to bring the i4 to life.

