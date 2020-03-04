BMW unveils concept for new electric luxury sedan

(CNN) — BMW has unveiled the concept for its new electric sedan, the i4.
The car is expected to start production in 2021.
The four-door vehicle can go from 0-60 in four seconds, and tops out at 124 mph.
The i4 also showcases BMW’s new logo, a two-dimensional and transparent design.
On the inside, there is a large dashboard unit, that merged the information display and the control display.
BMW says it is investing more than $223 million in its Munich plant to bring the i4 to life.
