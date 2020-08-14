BlueShield employees donate over 2,000 pounds of food to The Regional Food Bank

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BlueShield of Northeastern New York employees collected over 2,000 pounds of food for The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York at a drive-thru food drive that was hosted at its headquarters. Employees reportedly made a special trip in order to participate in the food drive as most have been working remotely.

As a community-based health plan, BlueShield employees are finding new ways to stay connected to one another and the community we serve,” said Keith Dolan, Vice President, Regional Executive, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. “Exemplifying the values of our health plan, our employees are proud to give back the Capital Region where we live, work and play.”

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York reportedly serves over 23 counties of New York and provides 35 million pounds of food a year to over 1,000 agencies.

The organization said employee driven support was in addition to the health plan’s recent $5,000 donation to local organizations recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. BlueShield employees also sent thousands of healthy snack-packs and meals to those serving on the frontlines of the pandemic.

