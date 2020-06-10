BlueShield donates $125K to Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BlueShield of Northeastern New York announced a $125,000 donation to the Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund on Wednesday.

The fund—representing local businesses, governments, and charity programs—addresses critical needs in the area and sends resources to community organizations at the frontlines of the outbreak.

This brings the total donated by BlueShield to the Community Response Fund up to $150,000. Blue Shield’s initial contribution of $25,000 helped launch the fund in March.

The fund invests in organizations and initiatives addressing food insecurity, housing, mental health, access to health care, and youth services supporting distance learning and summer programs.

BlueShield says its grant support recovery and rebuilding efforts in the community. As part of its coronavirus response, it has also delivered thousands of healthy snacks and hand sanitizers to essential frontline workers.

