Blue Barns Road in Clifton Park closed for railroad crossing repairs

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County and Canadian Pacific Railroad announced that effective immediately, they will be closing Blue Barns Road between Ashdown Road and Rustic Bridge Road. The closure is for Canadian Pacific Railroad to make emergency repairs to the railroad crossing located on Blue Barns Road.

The closure is for expected to last all day on Monday, Dec. 21 and possibly continue into Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Non-residents are asked to avoid the area of Blue Barns Road if possible. Saratoga County Department of Public Works crews will be on site to assist with detours.

Residents with any questions should contact the Saratoga County Department of Public Works at (518) 885-2235.