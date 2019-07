ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special guest stopped by our NEWS10 ABC studios to blow us away with their amazing art!

Artists from the Corning Museum of Glass made the trip from the state’s Southern Tier to our studios in Albany to show off their skills.

This is a big summer for Corning Glass, with a new exhibition opening up, called New Glass Now, showing 100 objects made by contemporary glass artists.

Corning Glass is also featured on a Netflix series called Blown Away.